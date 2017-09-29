31°
Policeman scratched and punched in the face

Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
A 24-year-old Byron Bay man has been charged after punching a police officer in the face.

Last night, around 8.40pm police were monitoring a council CCTV when they saw two men fighting on Woodlark Street.

Police attempted to split the pair up when they attended, but as they spoke to one of the men, the Byron Bay man moved in front of police and hindered them.

He was given a move-on direction which he ignored.

He punched a senior constable to the mouth, then scratched his face.

Police placed the 24-year-old under arrest and he resisted police efforts to handcuff him.

When his property was searched he was found to be in possession of a knife.

The 24 year old then spat at another senior constable.

At Lismore Police Station the 24 year old again tried to fight police.

A further search of his property revealed another knife, an ice pipe, drug paraphernalia and an unknown tablet.

He was charged with offensive language, failure to comply with a move-on direction, custody of a knife, assaulting police and three counts of resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.

Topics:  northern rivers crime police punch scratch senior constable woodlark street

Lismore Northern Star

