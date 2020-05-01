Menu
Water police have warned will be there to meet anyone who breaches the 100m exclusion zone around this iconic island over weekend.
Crime

Police warn visitors to tay away from iconic island

by Kara Sonter
1st May 2020 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM
WATER POLICE will be there to meet day trippers who breach the 100m exclusion zone still in place around North Stradbroke Island.

Bayside police have warned people taking advantage of this weekend's relaxed Covid-19 laws that the island remains closed.

North Stradbroke Island remains closed to visitors.
Senior Constable Brendon Winslow said a travel ban placed on the island remained current.

"This includes even if it is within 50km of your home," Senior Constable Winslow said.

"This means that if you are not a permanent resident of North Stradbroke Island or working there as an essential service, you can not access the island.

Water Police will be patrolling the 100m exclusion zone around North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Renae Droop
He said the 100m exclusion zone (from low tide for boats) was also still in effect.

"Water Police and our inter-agency partners continue to patrol the bay," he said.

"Residents of North Stradbroke Island are of course free to partake in, and abide by the new relaxed directives.

"We are all looking forward to our beautiful part of the world returning to normal and ask that you remain patient.

"Anyone who has a holiday home on North Stradbroke Island and would like a security check on their property or would like to receive email updates is encouraged to contact the Point Lookout Police Beat."

