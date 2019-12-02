Police tell of ‘terrible scenes’ of horror crash

TWO PEOPLE have died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash north of Townsville on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in Black River at 8.40pm. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A COMMUNITY north of Townsville has been rocked by a road tragedy that claimed the lives of two people on the weekend.

A 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were both declared dead at the scene of the head-on crash at Black River on Saturday night, just over three weeks before Christmas.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said police and emergency services called to the crash on the Bruce Highway, just south of the Black River Bridge, were confronted with "terrible scenes".

"Obviously a high-speed collision of that nature it wasn't a pleasant sight … it was a very terrible scene, (the Toyota sedan) had overturned and was extensively damaged with the young man trapped inside," he said.

"It took over 30 minutes to extract him from the vehicle but sadly he could not be revived once removed."

Sen-Sgt Warrick said it was unfortunate the man was driving such a small car.

Police confirmed initial investigations show the Holden utility, driven by the woman, was travelling northbound on the wrong side of the road before colliding head on with the man's Toyota Starlet about 8.40pm.

Neither driver had passengers in their cars.

Division 1 councillor Margie Ryder said she was distraught to hear of the incident, with the deaths hitting harder knowing she had two sons in their 20s.

"It's just gut-wrenching. Everyone's got a child and a mother and a sister so I think it just makes you re-evaluate your life pretty quick," she said.

"Everyone will probably hug their mum and their son bit tighter tonight … I know I will.

"Both families will be absolutely distraught. I just feel for the family and I don't even know them."

Inspector Sean Dugger said road fatalities were tragic any time of the year.

"But it seems more poignant around Christmas," he said.

"We would implore all people to drive within the conditions, to be considerate of other road users, and to drive safely."

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said the tragedy was a "stark reminder" of how dangerous driving on the highway could be regardless of age.

"During this time of year the highway will be extra busy with people travelling, I just ask people while they're out on the highway to just drive to the conditions and stay off their phones," he said.

"It might take you five minutes longer to get there but it's better to be late than not at all."

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

A 36-year-old Mount Louisa man died on the same stretch of road in July when he tried to overtake a truck but collided head-on with a truck heading in the opposite direction.

Saturday's crash marked a horror night on North Queensland roads with a 12-year-old girl dying in a crash near Mackay on Saturday.