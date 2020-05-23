Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Crime

Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

by Kara Sonter
23rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigations are underway next to a tennis complex this morning following the discovery of a body.

The investigation is underway next to the tennis courts on Boundary St, Redland Bay.

It is believed police have been there from at least 8.30am.

It is believed the death was not suspicious however police investigations are continuing.

The area is close to a popular walking route for locals and backs onto a nearby creek.

Originally published as Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked

        premium_icon BREAKING: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked

        News The fast tracking of the Tweed Valley Hospital at Kingscliff will provide a welcome boost for the region’s economy with the creation of around 800 jobs.

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        News WATER security, development and the coronavirus – they all made news this week and...

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.

        Pair charged for assault of three-year-old boy

        premium_icon Pair charged for assault of three-year-old boy

        Crime ALTERNATIVE care arrangements have been made for a little boy after a couple...