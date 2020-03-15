Police shut down fake plane crash fundraiser

POLICE have shut down a fraudulent fundraising page claiming to be collecting donations for the family of a man killed in this week's Lockhart River plane crash.

Five people died - the pilot and four government workers - when their Cessna 404 Titan crashed into sand dunes at Lockhart River in the state's north on Wednesday morning.

Q-Build workers Wayne Ganter, 63, Mark Rawlings, 49, and Wayne Brischke, 57, as well as Henry Roebig, 62, and pilot Stuart Wavell, 36, were all killed.

Tribute to plane crash victims at Lockhart River. Picture: Lockhart River council

The team had been flying in and out of the remote aboriginal township to work on an extension to the Lockhart River primary school.

Police today warned people to take care when donating to charitable causes.

"Police have identified a fraudulent charity page for the one of the victims of last week's aircraft crash in Lockhart River," they said in a statement today.

Lockhart River plane crash victim Henry Roebig, 62.

Facebook photo of Mark Rawlings who is one of five people killed in a plane crash on Wednesday 11th March 2020. Picture: Facebook.

"Police are appealing for members of the community to be aware of this fraudulent activity and be assured that while the page has now been shut it is timely reminder for people to be cautious.

"People should not be discouraged from donating to those in need - however anyone who suspects fraudulent fundraising is taking place should contact Scam Watch online at www.scamwatch.gov.au."

Inspector Mark Henderson said at the time the plane had gone down in "challenging conditions" with low cloud and drizzling rain.

"The impact was quite catastrophic," he said.

"Rescuers were lowered to the ground from the rescue helicopter, however, unfortunately, all persons were found to be deceased.

"I expect that the recovery will take several days. It is a catastrophic scene and difficult to reach."