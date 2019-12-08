Menu
Queensland Police Service (QPS) -Australia
Police shoot man dead after he shot at people and vehicles

Sherele Moody
by
8th Dec 2019 11:47 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by police this morning after officers were called to Tiaro last night.

They were responding to reports a man armed with a rifle was firing on vehicles and members of the public.

The man's name has not been released.

A police spokesperson said police received reports around 8.30pm on Saturday about an armed man driving around the area.

Multiple police units looked for the man throughout the night and at 7am on Sunday they found him at a house in Glenbar Road, Tiaro.

Police said the man fired at officers who shot back.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

The investigation is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission, the police spokesperson said.

A media conference will be held today at 1pm.

