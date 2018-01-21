Menu
Police shock at Casino woman, 14 times the legal limit

A standard roadside breath test revealed some shocking results.
Alina Rylko
by

A WOMAN will face Casino Local Court in February after being caught driving on the wrong side of the road,14 times the legal alcohol-breath limit.

In an incident Richmond Local Area Command police described as "remarkable", the 45-year-old Casino woman was seen driving in the opposite direction of traffic at Johnston Street, Casino, yesterday at about 6pm.

A member of the public stopped the car, removed the keys from the ignition and called the police.

Police arrived, discovering the woman was unlicensed. 

She failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Casino Police Station, where she recorded 0.332 grams of alcohol in every 210L breath.

Police said it was "a reading almost 14 times higher that the legal limit for an unlicensed driver."

The woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for High Range PCA, Drive Unlicensed, Drive Unregistered Vehicle and Drive Uninsured Vehicle.

Her car keys were confiscated. 

Lismore Northern Star

