Police are seeking the family or friends connected to this roadside memorial on the Captain Cook Highway.
News

Police seek family linked to roadside tribute

3rd Apr 2019 5:17 PM

POLICE and Department of Transport and Main Roads staff are seeking the family connected with a roadside memorial in the Far North ahead of scheduled roadworks in the area.

The memorial is located on the Captain Cook Highway between Kewarra and Clifton beaches, about 250m south of the intersection with Rudder St, Clifton Beach.

Department of Transport and Main Roads staff noticed the small floral tribute at the base of a tree.

Staff would like to speak with the family or friends who maintain the memorial as it needs to be re-positioned to allow for proposed road improvements.

It's believed the memorial may have been placed as far back as the 1990s and not regularly attended to.

Anyone with inforamtion about the memorial is urged to contact Cairns Police via DCPCCairns@police.qld.gov.au or Cairns Communications for TMR via cairns.office@tmr.qld.gov.au or on 4045 7037.

