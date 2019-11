Police have one in custody and are after another following a reported armed robbery at a Aitkenvale pharmacy. Photo: Queensland Police Service

POLICE have been called to a pharmacy after it was robbed by thieves reportedly armed with a weapon.

It is understood a man threatened staff at an Aitkenvale pharmacy on Ross River Rd, however no one was injured.

It is unknown if a weapon was used.

A police spokesman said one person was in custody.

Another person is on the run and the dog squad have been called.

Police were alerted shortly after 8.30am.

