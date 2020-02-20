Menu
Cyclist angry at dog hit and run
Police puzzled by cyclist’s mystery head injury

by Luke Mortimer
20th Feb 2020 8:58 AM
POLICE are investigating how a cyclist suffered serious head injuries after she turned up at a Gold Coast hospital.

The 44-year-old woman suffered the injury while riding her pushbike at Runaway Bay yesterday morning.

She came off her bike at the intersection of Lae Dr and Morala Ave about 6.15am, but police do not know how and have been unable to speak to the woman.

It's not believed a vehicle was involved at this stage.

The woman presented to Gold Coast University Hospital after the incident.

Police hope to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the area or who can shed some light on how the cyclist suffered the unexplained injury.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

cyclist head injury mystery police

