‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

THERE is chaos in Melbourne with thousands of commuters severely delayed after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown when armed police stormed one of the network's busiest stations.

Flagstaff station, in the heart of the financial district, was closed around 8.30am with footage emerging of armed police on platforms.

Passengers on Twitter said there were rumours of a "man with a gun".

Flinder St station flooded with commuters due to police operation at #flagstaff train station pic.twitter.com/Kqk4XOzlMt — Gigi Sam (@822548be30974cd) March 27, 2019

BREAKING: TRAINS HELD UP AT FLAGSTAFF STATION DUE TO THREAT, ALL SERVICES HAVE CEASED, POLICE ARE HOLDING RIOT SHIELDS pic.twitter.com/yam71Xjz5O — siri⭐️ (@yeahsiri) March 27, 2019

Passenger Paddy Naughtin told AAP he was on the 8.19am train to Mernda when it was stopped.

"A dozen cops (half heavily armed) came running past."

Victoria Police commissioner Graham Ashton told 3AW's Neil Mitchell they acted quickly and searched the area.

"We had a concern that it might be someone with a firearm on a train," Mr Ashton said. "They were after that (search) content that there was no fire arm on the train.

"A rifle case was sighted originally as part of the report."

Mr Ashton said he would be following up with Metro Trains, the city's rail operator, after reports a driver told passengers that there was a man with a gun.

The scene outside Flagstaff station at the moment, lots of police in attendance @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/HOZC7rnuTT — Emma O'Sullivan (@emma_os) March 27, 2019



"We have to be really careful about the sort of communications that are put out … you don't want people to be … reacting in a way that might put their safety at risk. We'll follow it up with Metro," he told Mitchell.

The station and rail network has since reopened but it has left complete chaos at stations across Melbourne's rail network with platforms flooded with stranded commuters.

Police have since said they had reviewed CCTV footage and "no offence was detected".

Premier Daniel Andrews thanked Victoria Police for their swift action. "Thankfully it was a false alarm," he tweeted.

Metro Trains said city loop services have resumed after receiving the all clear from police.

Nevertheless, the shutdown has led to major delays on all rail lines of up to 30 minutes. Major hubs such as Flinders St and Southern Cross remain busy.