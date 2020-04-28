Menu
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
News

Police hunt for Gympie man after armed robbery

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
28th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

POLICE are hunting for a 35-year-old Gympie man who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night.

Just before midnight on April 26, a man produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Road in Gympie, police say. 

Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media
Police have identified Luke Watts (pictured above) as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who knows where Luke Watts may be or has seen a white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW is asked to make contact with police.

If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media
Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to contact police immediately on Triple Zero (000).

