Menu
Login
Crime

Police hunt for East Lismore man after serious incident

25th Jan 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2019 10:03 AM

UPDATE 10.00am: POLICE said the man wanted after a serious incident yesterday has not yet been located.

Police are looking for East Lismore man Heath Jamison Baird, if you see Mr Baird please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 immediately.

 

Original story: EAST Lismore man Heath Jamison Baird is wanted by police after a serious incident this morning, according to the Richmond Police District.

Mr Baird is 39 years old and "is aware" that he is wanted by police.

Heath Jamison Baird is wanted by police after a serious incident.
Heath Jamison Baird is wanted by police after a serious incident.

 

If you see Mr Baird please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 immediately.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.

More details to come.

If you see Mr Baird please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 immediately.

east lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district wanted man
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Community Citizenship and the The Barrier Reef are this week's distractions for Morrison government

    Welcome to emergency

    Welcome to emergency

    Community Hospital concierge makes all the difference in your hour of need

    No wonder we love our pets

    No wonder we love our pets

    Community Loyalty, playfulness and fidelity, that's a fine friend

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Community "You can never capture blood, sweat and tears of helping others”