A crime scene was established and investigations are continuing. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A 67-year-old man appears to have been stabbed before police found his body while checking a Central Coast apartment on Friday night.

Police found the body inside the unit in North Gosford after receiving reports of concern for the man's welfare.

Police outside the unit in Henry Parry Drive, North Gosford. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

They were called to the unit on Henry Parry Drive around 11pm and are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.