Police fear worst in missing Samuel Thompson case

MYSTERY: Samuel Thompson is missing and feared murdered. Police began searching an Ipswich dump yesterday. (Inset) Mr Thompson's Ford Mustang.

DETECTIVES will continue to scour a landfill site today for missing Albion man Samuel Thompson, after day one of the search yesterday failed to find any trace of the 22-year-old.

Detectives and State Emergency Service personnel upturned a section of the Swanbank Renewable Energy and Waste Management Facility, near Ipswich, for seven hours yesterday.

The search was conducted two kilometres from the entrance of the facility.

Authorities' efforts are part of Brisbane's largest current homicide investigation.

A police spokeswoman said the search would continue from 6.30am today in the same location.

But detectives remain tight-lipped about what led them to the rubbish tip.

Police have received more than 50 calls from the public about a white Chrysler 300 sedan seen tailing Mr Thompson's orange Mustang on March 7 - the last day he was heard from.

The Mustang was found dumped in northern NSW two days later.

Samuel Thompson's orange 2016 Ford Mustang was sighted in Bald Hills on March 7.

The search for Mr Thompson is the largest active police investigation in Brisbane, Detective Inspector Tim Trezise has confirmed.

The parents of the former state representative ice hockey player fronted media last week and pleaded for their beloved son to make contact.

His family has described Mr Thompson as "generous, thoughtful and loyal", and could not think of a reason why anyone would want to hurt him.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.