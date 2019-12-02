Menu
Police confirm body not missing backpacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Dec 2019 9:04 AM
POLICE have confirmed a body discovered in Byron Bay bushland this afternoon is not missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm, and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)


It comes six months after the Belgian teen was last seen leaving a Byron Bay bar.

A police theory which believes Theo wandered towards the coastline and fell into the water has been rejected by the Hayez family.

Volunteers continue to search the area.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

