21°
News

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

1st Aug 2017 1:38 PM
FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.
FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup will be held in the first weekend of September.

The winning poet will receive a $2000 prize, while runners-up will share a $3000 prize, with further prizes for the winner of the People's Choice Award, among others.

Each poet will have eight minutes to perform one or more poems.

There will be different judges scoring each heat, the semis and the final.

One of the judges at the final will be the winner of the Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup in 2016, poet Robin Archbold.

Poets will be judged on the poem, performance skills, audience reaction and how close they are to eight minutes.

  • The Poem: It can be about anything, in any style or form. Poets can perform one or more poems. They can recite, slam, rap, free verse, folk, sonnets, haikus, rimas, monologues or poetic tale for eight minutes.
  • The Performance: Reading is allowed but this is performance poetry, so does not score as well as someone who knows their piece by heart.

Over the years there have been amazing props, acrobatic choreography, outrageous costumes, thespian presentations, poets stage diving, interacting with audiences and one poet even did her piece standing on the judges' table.

Normal poets, in normal clothes, doing normal things still win, however, by knowing their piece, presenting it well and most importantly, taking the audience somewhere poetic for eight minutes.

  • The Audience: The audience is comprised of poets, poetry fans and members of the public who walk in.

Audience reactions of course vary with the poet and how they make them laugh, cry or sit in stunned silence, among others, so the actual reaction during a poem is a hard one for judges; but full points usually go to a poet who gets a standing ovation.

  • Time: Eight minutes is the time designed to test poet's endurance and keep the weekend running efficiently. The difference between 1st and 2nd place last year was seven seconds, so it is important poets get as close as they can to eight minutes.

The weekend of poetry costs a donation entry price for audiences during the heats on Saturday and semi-finals on Sunday.

Entry to the finals on Sunday night is $15.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nimbin nimbin poetry world cup northern rivers entertainment poetry whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Team SCU reports from The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Team SCU reports from The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Aspiring SCU writers learn craft by reporting on The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Domestic escapee?

Ginger In The Doghouse.

Bright young thing would respond well to training

WIRES goes to great lengths for rescues

IN TO BAT: WIRES carrying out a rescue.

Rescuer saves flying fox with damaged wings

Citizen row says it is Shorten's time

Opposition leader finds bandwagon that suits him

Local Partners

Aviation Expo is just the start

The future is bright for Lismore

Rain can't stop new driving facility

Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed.

Driver facility starts to take shape

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

HE went viral for her foul-mouthed appearance on Dr Phil. Now Danielle Bregoli — aka the ‘cash me ousside’ teen — has faced court on a string of charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!