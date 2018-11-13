Poems shine brilliantly at Lismore South Primary

Year 4 and 5 students - Kane Rose-Dwyer , Max Hutcheson, Jayden D'Arney, Leleana Reese, Sophie Harris-Nicholas and Mia Stockwell have been involved in the Officeworks' Time To Write initiative that Lismore South Public School.

Year 4 and 5 students - Kane Rose-Dwyer , Max Hutcheson, Jayden D'Arney, Leleana Reese, Sophie Harris-Nicholas and Mia Stockwell have been involved in the Officeworks' Time To Write initiative that Lismore South Public School. Sophie Moeller

SOPHIE Harris-Nicholas used to just draw in her workbooks but since Lismore South Public School got involved with the Officeworks Time To Write Campaign she's been penning nothing but words in her brand new diary.

The Time to Write Campaign was the result of a study by Officeworks, in partnership with Deakin University, revealing that people who handwrite notes, thoughts, ideas, feelings or memories experience a significant benefit to their overall sense of wellbeing.

Lismore South's assistant principal Kylie Organ said when the local Officeworks got in touch to see if there were any children who would like to be involved in the initiative focusing on the brilliance of poetry, the school jumped at the chance.

A number of Year 4 and 5 students were chosen to take part and given learning material and stationery, including coloured diaries to encourage them in the task.

Year 4 and 5 students - Leleana Reese, Max Hutcheson, Sophie Harris-Nicholas, Kane Rose-Dwyer, Jayden D'Arney and Mia Stockwell have been involved in the Officeworks' Time To Write initiative that Lismore South Public School. Sophie Moeller

The initiative focuses on the concept of Brilliance Poetry, a short, handwritten, five-line poem based on self brilliance.

The six-stage poetry process starts with a brainstorm where the student writes down at least 10 reasons why they think they are brilliant.

The thoughts are then crafted into a five-line poem, which results in a self-affirmation of their own defined brilliance.

Mia Stockwell said she "felt happy and excited to learn about rhyming words and have something to write on”.

Max Hutcheson enjoyed the experience, too.

"It was really nice to know that we had something to write with that was special and probably not what I would go out and buy myself. It made me feel special to have stuff like that because not everyone has it.”

Ms Organ said it had been a great incentive for children to aspire to be better writers, and the staff had enjoyed the lesson plans.

"It's been a great incentive for the children to aspire to be better writers and the staff really enjoyed the lesson plans,” said Ms Organ.

Lismore South suffered badly in the flood and relied heavily on donations from different sectors.

Sophie said the students appreciated it.

"On behalf of Lismore South, I would like to thank Officeworks for the wonderful stationery they donated to us that is helping us learn and write.”

Brilliance Poem

I'm brilliant because I'm generous.

I'm riding my elegant white horse on the country side.

My brown eyes are big like owls because their kind and gentle.

My brilliance gives hugs because it likes caring for other people.

I'm brilliant because I'm generous.

Sophie Harris Nicholas

My Brilliance Poem

I am brilliant because I am smart and funny.

I'm a beautiful girl drawing a monkey in the jungle.

My smile is as bright as the moon on a cool night because it lights up the street.

My brilliance gives out cheerfulness because it makes people smile.

I am brilliant because I am smart and funny.

By Leleana Reese