PM, time for a lockdown not more virus measures
TONIGHT The Project's Carrie Bickmore pleaded with the Prime Minister to clarify the social distancing rules.
Ask the question on Facebook - should we go into a lockdown? - and the response is a thundering 'yes'.
Most Australians want the lockdown now to halt the spread of coronavirus. They want to go hard.
Tonight Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state and territory leaders and announced a raft of new measures.
The word lockdown was not mentioned. Not once.
Spike in Northern Rivers coronavirus cases
"Heartbreaking," was how the PM described the current situation in Australia.
Our goal is to get through this together and following commonsense rules and doing the right thing, Mr Morrison said.
From Wednesday midnight, these are the new rules.
BANNED
Cafes remain closed with takeaways to continue
No food courts open shopping centres - except for food outlets (Retail shops open must consider the social distancing rules)
Auction houses
Real estate and open house inspections
Beauty therapy, shops
Tanning salons
Nail salons
Tattoos parlours
Gambling venues
Cinemas
Concert areas and stadiums
Amusement arcades
Community recreation centres
Yoga session
Saunas
Wellness centres
Places of worship
Swimming pools
Galleries
Museums.
Youth centres
Libraries
Community halls
RSL clubs
OPERATE WITH RESTRICTIONS
Hairdresser and barbers can continue to operate but manage their social distancing - the restrict the amount of time per customer to less than 30 minutes
Boot camps and personal training limited to a max of 10 people
Weddings can continue with just the couple, celebrant and witnesses present and the 4 sqm social distancing rule obeyed.
Funeral to have no more than 10 people.
Outdoor and indoor markets will be addressed by states.
STAY HOME
Main message of the night was to stay at home unless absolute necessary to go out
Going out for exercise or to get supplies is fine
Going to work if you cannot work from home but we strongly encourage you to work from home'
Visits to your house should be kept to a minimum.
Barbecues with extended family banned
House parties - states may put measures in place to make this an offence.
Do not congregate in groups outdoors. For example ten people in a group outside need to move on.
Stop congregating in groups.
SCHOOLS
Schools to stay open. It is safe to send your children to school.
We anticipate keeping school open until the end of term
Schools will reconvene after the holidays with a mixture of distant learning and attendance. This is for essential workers- who is an essential worker- anyone who has a job is essential. Shelf stackers, anyone earning money, jobs are essential. And they will need to keep sending their children to school.
TRAVEL
Total travel ban. Exceptions will include aid workers and compassionate travel.