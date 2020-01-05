Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

PM defends ‘shameful’ bushfire ad

5th Jan 2020 11:27 AM

 

Scott Morrison has spoken out after he was slammed for tweeting a short clip spruiking the Federal Government's latest measures to help deal with the bushfire crisis.

The 50-second video, authorised by the Liberal Party, describes the Morrison government's plan to combat the fires, while upbeat music plays in the background.

It was posted a few hours after the Prime Minister announced a deployment of 3000 ADF reservists, and a $20 million investment to lease four additional firefighting aircraft.

The video has copped heat online, with Twitter users accusing the Morrison government of using the bushfires as a marketing stunt.

 

 

A few hours after tweeting the video, Mr Morrison came out defending it, saying it "simply communicates the Government's policy decisions".

He added, "the same practice is rightly employed by the Leader of the Opposition and the Labor Party. This is required and standard practice in Australia".

 

 

Mr Morrison was also blasted after social media users noted a prominent 'Donate' button on the Liberal Party website page that focused on the bushfires.

The button linked to a page to raise funds for the Liberal Party itself, which some said was misleading.

 

 

 

The Donate button has since been removed.

The latest controversy over Mr Morrison's response to the bushfire crisis came as it was announced the PM's planned trip to India had been cancelled.

The Prime Minister will now stay in Australia in early January to deal with the continuing fire situation.

Mr Morrison and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Friday via phone after which it was announced the planned trade and defence talks between the two countries would be postponed to "a mutually convenient time later in the year"

CRITICISM

Mr Morrison has been plagued by criticism of his response to the fires.

On Thursday, in the NSW town of Cobargo, he was harangued by furious locals.

Footage taken on the ground showed him taking the hand of 20-year-old mum Zoey Salucci-McDermott, even as she told him she didn't want to shake his hand unless he boosted funding for the Rural Fire Service.

Ms Salucci-McDermott, a young mum from Cobargo, was one of the many locals to lose everything as the out-of-control Badja Forest Road bushfire destroyed much of the town on December 31.

She has a 22-month-old girl and is pregnant with her second child.

Criticism also came from members of Mr Morrison's own party. NSW Transport Minister and Bega MP Andrew Constance took a swipe at Mr Morrison, declaring he "probably gave him the welcome he deserved".

Mr Constance barely saved his own home in Malua Bay from an out-of-control bushfire.

"I didn't even know he was coming and I haven't had a call from him".

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has also said he was "disappointed" that Mr Morrison's proposal to send 3000 defence force troops to the bushfire zones was not discussed with him beforehand.

More Stories

Show More
ad bushfire editors picks politics scott morrison seniors-news twitter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment New South Wales has been plunged back into a state of emergency, but what does that actually mean?

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Authorities urge drivers to obey fire travel instructions.

        CCTV to be used to catch dumping at op shops

        CCTV to be used to catch dumping at op shops

        News Council warns fines will be given for dumping rubbish at op shops

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'