Menu
Login
"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."
Politics

PM congratulates US, China on partial deal

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 11:59 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has congratulated the US and China in what appears to be a breakthrough in the long running trade war between the two countries.

"We welcome what has been somewhat of a breakthrough," Mr Morrison told reporters in Suva on Saturday during his whistlestop visit to Fiji.

"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."

The US and China have agreed to the first phase of a trade deal covering agricultural purchases, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections.

The US has also agreed not to proceed with around $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods that were supposed to have come into effect on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said there is still more to negotiate but hopes the deal can be concluded when world leaders meet for the APEC meeting in mid-November.

More Stories

china prime minister scott morrison trade war united states

Top Stories

    What's happening this week?

    What's happening this week?

    Whats On COMMUNITY CALENDAR: What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

    Here's how you can buy TV icons' stunning ocean retreat

    Here's how you can buy TV icons' stunning ocean retreat

    Property John Cornell and Delvene Delaney are selling a block in Byron Bay.

    Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

    Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

    Opinion Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's weekly column

    Lismore stands for those who are doing tough

    Lismore stands for those who are doing tough

    Opinion Lismore mayor Isaac Smith's weekly column