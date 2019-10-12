Menu
Login
Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.
Politics

PM appalled by war grave attacks

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 2:47 PM

SCOTT Morrison is appalled by reports that Commonwealth war graves in Israel have been daubed with swastikas, saying such anti-Semitic attacks can also been seen in Sydney and Melbourne cemeteries.

"This is disgusting, appalling and nothing other than just hate filled desecration of our own diggers, our light horsemen and it is terribly upsetting," the prime minister told reporters in Suva during a brief official visit to Fiji.

Australia is working with the War Graves Commission in its zero tolerance of anti-Semitic behaviour.

He said Australians have been targeted, including members of parliament, with anti-Semitic trolling on their Twitter accounts and defacing of their images.

"So let's not kid ourselves. It is close to home, and it has got to be stamped out," he said.

More Stories

anti-semitic attacks antisemitism prime minister scott morrison

Top Stories

    How much rain will Lismore actually get?

    How much rain will Lismore actually get?

    Weather WITH clouds in the sky and rain on the radar, how much rain will we actually get?

    What's happening this week?

    What's happening this week?

    Whats On What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

    Here's how you can buy TV icons' stunning ocean retreat

    Here's how you can buy TV icons' stunning ocean retreat

    Property John Cornell and Delvene Delaney are selling a block in Byron Bay.

    Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

    Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

    Opinion Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's weekly column