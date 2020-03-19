Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Scott Morrison has announced a strict new travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia.
Scott Morrison has announced a strict new travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia.
Travel

PM announces travel ban on all non-residents

19th Mar 2020 5:09 PM

MORE HERE: WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO AUSSIE RESIDENTS OVERSEAS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia, to go into effect tomorrow night.

Anyone who is not a citizen, resident, or close family member of a citizen or resident will be denied entry into the country.

It comes after the Reserve Bank drastically slashed Australia's official interest rate to a new historic low in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia now has 637 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307 in New South Wales, 150 in Victoria, 94 in Queensland, 37 in South Australia, 35 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

Six people have died - one in Western Australia and five in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics seniors-news travel ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

        Health WAYNE Jones, the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, said another positive test had been returned late last night.

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is alerting fellow passengers who were "close contacts"

        Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

        premium_icon Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

        News BUY LOCAL: Lismore shops continue to offer food and customer service

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"