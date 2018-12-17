Plenty to do

WITH our amazing recycled Christmas tree on Magellan Street, the world famous wonky Christmas tree on Woodlark street and Santa's Wonderland on Molesworth Street. The Lismore CBD is the place to be for a great holiday experience.

The feedback this year on our tree and the new wonderland has been great. For those that have not been there yet, you can get all your family Christmas needs met in one place.

Santa is there every day to hear straight from the kids and get down every item on their wish lists. He is also available for photos with the whole family, giving you a professional portrait worthy of family in far off locations.

While there you can also get your kids writing letters to Santa and posting in the special post box or doing a scavenger hunt around the CBD. All great ways to occupy your younger family members.

And while they are occupied, put your feed up in our parents and grandparents rest area. You will be serenaded by carols and often live performers there to spread Christmas cheer. While your feet are up, a gold coin donation will get your presents expertly wrapped.

Your dockets from the local shops will get you a ticket in our major Christmas Prize draw, capping off a Great Lismore CBD Christmas experience.

And lastly, make sure you keep your Christmas vibe going by trekking east this Sunday for the Clunes carols.

They kick off at 5pm, on the old school site, and with so many amazing muso's, there is always a great community atmosphere. So put on your jingle bells and your signing shoes and join us on the common.

And lastly, know someone amazing? Nominate them for an Australia Day award! It's a 5 minute process on Councils website, so let us know about a local you love!