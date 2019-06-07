Pleased to welcome students

INSIGHT: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin shares her insights with student leaders, some of whom may one day become politicians, from the perspective of a seasoned politician.

A RECORD number of 11 secondary schools from the electorate of Lismore visited Parliament House last week and I had the pleasure of speaking to student leaders about the challenges of leadership.

I was very pleased to welcome them as leaders in their own right and shared my story of my path to Parliament -- in fact three Parliaments; the NSW Legislative Council, Federal Parliament and now the NSW Legislative Assembly.

Our school leaders had an action-packed program organised by Parliamentary Education, including a 90-minute Q&A session with MPs, an overview of the 57th Parliament and visits to the public galleries of both chambers.

After lunch, the student leaders walked to Government House, where they had a guided tour and met with Her Excellency, The Honourable Margaret Beazley AO QC, Governor of New South Wales.

Here is Parliamentary Education's roll call of student leaders who attended, accompanied by seven teachers:

Bonalbo Central School - Anastasia Roberts and Ryan Stubbings.

Kyogle High School - Holly Walters and Byron Leck

Murwillumbah High School - Kalani Bradbury and Callum Wise

Nimbin Central School - Jaliah Carlyle-Harris and Caydan Douglas

Tenterfield High School - Rachel Cowing and Sway Manu

The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus - Chloe Taylor and Mitchell Charity.

Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus - Jazmin Bertuzzi and Tahi White.

Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus - Olivia Gellatly and John Rooney.

Trinity Catholic College - Frewoini Baume and Charlie Burton.

Wollumbin High School - Skye Brambleby and George Townsend.

Woodenbong Central School - Jessica Smith and Billie Black.

I congratulate all of them and look forward to welcoming many more student leaders from the Lismore electorate over this Parliamentary term.