Playing it forward for a good cause

SPORTING SUPPORT: Football Far North Coast and the Lord Taverners are kicking off the region’s Playing For Lives campaign to help champion local charities. L-R Warren Noble of Lord's Taverners, Steve Mackney Football Far North Coast, Rebekka Battista Our House, Meike Bell and Ian Phillips of the Winsome Hotel keep their distance at the launch of the campaign.

FORMER Socceroo Craig Foster is stoked that two sporting organisations are getting behind his Playing for Lives campaign by supporting worthy causes in his hometown.

Foster said the campaign was about encouraging the sporting community to help in a different way this season – and he’s pleased that Football Far North Coast and the Lord’s Taverners were kicking off this campaign to help Our House and the Winsome Hotel.

“Sport is making a significant contribution all around the country and not just with our own players for fans, but others who need us,” Foster said.

Our House fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said it was wonderful to have such strong organisations assisting during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“There are many needs in our community, two of which are Our House who care for those coming to Lismore for medical treatment, and The Winsome Hotel, who look after our city’s homeless and vulnerable,” she said.

“The Lord’s Taverners organised weekly dinner for the guests who stayed at Our House which connected community groups, businesses and service clubs, who came and cooked for those staying at Our House, but since COVID-19 these have ceased.

“Similarly at the Winsome, the way the community engages and helps to feed those in need in Lismore has changed.”

Winsome Hotel president Meike Bell said she was grateful that FFNC and the Lord’s Taveners had stepped up.

FFNC general manager Steve Mackney said it was important to help each other.

“I urge everyone to use the collective resources and energy that exist through our 7000 players and many more supporters to drive positive outcomes within the community,” he said.

Lord’s Taverners president, Warren Noble, said in the present COVID-19 lockdown, their teams see these donations as a small way to bring joy to the residents.

A $200 donation will buy dinners from a local restaurant, or you can donate $150 which buys produce to make meals for the homeless and vulnerable in Lismore.

For more information on how to help, phone Mrs Battista on 0438417085 or email info@ourkids.org.au.