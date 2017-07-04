Plastic Free July is embracing change

HOW good is the sunshine? How nice does it feel to get back to the warm winter days we so know and love in our region?

We certainly had a much wetter June than any time I can remember and I can't help but agree with the scientists who clearly tell us that humans are altering the climate, giving us extreme weather conditions, and we need to act on that at every level.

That is why I am so glad that Lismore is doing everything it can to push for change. Changeimproves employment, energy and sustainability.

We launched Plastic Free July in the CBD last weekend and it was a real celebration. While we have an amazing recycling program locally, especially with bag the bag, other small choices have big impacts. So everyone who chooses not to use a plastic product puts us back on the path to sustainability.

So make sure you participate in Plastic Free July by using boomerang bags and reusable bags where ever possible.

Lismore does also recycle paper take away cups. The recent ABC war on waste program said that they could not be recycled, but that only applies to for profit recyclers, mostly in the urban areas, who won't or can't take the time to separate materials.

All of Lismore's paper waste goes through a process where small amounts of plastic, such as a coating on a take away coffee cup is removed.

So keep up the smart recycling Lismore and do the right bin.

Check out the Northern Rivers Waste website for guidelines.