Pigeon chicks to be raised in captivity

RECENT rescues include four white-headed pigeon chicks, each from a different incident.

None of them were able to be reunited with family and so must be raised in captivity.

In the wild, they inhabit rainforests and farmland with remnant rainforest trees, feeding on fruits like figs, camphor laurel berries and privet berries.

Each chick had injuries to be treated and spent time recuperating in individual hospital cages. All four young ones, of different ages, are now together in a large aviary. The buddy system is vital when raising birds of the same species. Pigeons in particular are easily humanised due to handling when feeding. If they are raised with their own kind, the effect is minimised. It is beneficial to have an older chick in the group that is already self-feeding as the younger ones can learn from it.

Once the pigeons start to self-feed, branches of fruit and berries are added to the aviary. When the pigeons can pick fruit and eat from the branches they are ready for soft release - that is, once they are released, support food is made available in case it is required.

A release location is chosen where local white-headed pigeons are already living in the wild. This allows the newly released chicks to integrate into an established group. It also indicates that there is a good supply of their natural foods in the area.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 66281898.