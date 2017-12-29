Pick and choose: The best NYE celebrations

CELEBRATE: Crowds at Falls Festival welcome 2017 in Byron Bay.

Byron Bay:

Soul Street Byron Bay is an alcohol-free family-friendly event for everyone to enjoy in the heart of town, 4pm to midnight, this Sunday. For details click here.

Lismore:

Tropical Fruits is the biggest GLTBIQ+ community-based celebration of NYE in country NSW with thousands of revellers meeting in Lismore this week to enjoy one of the friendliest, most creative events of the year. At the Lismore Showgrounds from 10pm, then on January 1 a Pool Party in the morning and Recovery Party in the evening. Click here for details.

Nimbin:

Winter Witches will offer a chilled evening for New Years Eve, with their signature sonic experience by this experimental electronica duo. Winter Witches is a queer love story. It is both a creative and romantic partnership between Sweeney & Em, both South Australia-born, their ancestral blood is German, Scottish, Irish and Dutch, but their souls are pagan. They make music from the heart of darkness and the city of light. They call to mind great vocalists, such as Ian Curtis of Joy Division, Jeff Buckley, Jimmy Sommerville but dreamier, more subtle and very theatrical. An apt description would be Portishead meets Placebo in a dreamscape. These vocals are rich with emotion, vulnerability and honesty. They will hit you straight in the heart. Also on the night: DJ Debbie Downer. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, this Sunday from 7pm to midnight. The theatre will also offer music on January 1 from 12 noon to 2pm.

Ballina:

Presented by Mandy Nolan, The Big Gig Comedy Gala Dinner combines fantastic food and comedy to help you slide into 2018. At the Ballina RSL Club this Sunday. Doors open from 6.45pm. Click here for details.

Tintenbar:

Tintenbar will offer a a night of fine music and fun old time bush dances, plus their traditional Bev's Indian buffet. Thrillbilly Stomp duo are a mandolin and accordion duo who have played major festivals, bushdances, pubs, clubs, country halls, weddings and all kinds of events from the sublime to the ridiculous. Being accordion and mandolin-based, they are influenced by music in which these instruments are prominent such as Celtic, Cajun, Zydeco and Bluegrass. This is a family-friendly show for all ages. At the Tintenbar Hall, cnr Tintenbar Rd and George St, Tintenbar, Sunday from 7pm to 11.59pm.

Casino:

The Bigshots - Duelling Pianos will go on stage with two grand pianos, each played by a professional who sings and entertains. This show will not only have you up and dancing, it will have the whole audience laughing. At the Casino RSM Club this Sunday from 8.30pm.

Evans Head:

Gunshy plays popular renditions of 1980s pop classics with their own touch of originality added to them, through to current chart topping hits by The Black Keys and Matchbox 20. This blend of new and old school rock is delivered with just the right combination of finesse and power to keep everyone interested all night. At Evans Head Bowling Club, 2 Beech St, Evans Head, Sunday at 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

