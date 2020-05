Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

KEITH PARKER likes taking photos of windmills. Actually, the 68 year old loves snapping the windmill on Lynches Creek Rd property where he lives, near Kyogle.

"I've been in this house for 12 years," Keith said.

He's taken thousands of windmill photos.

"I like taking photos of windmills cause it's very Australian and I can capture so many different photos from day to day," he said.

"Sunrise is the best time to take them especially with fog or clouds in the background."