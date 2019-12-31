PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon RODEO ACTION: All the pics from Maclean Rodeo

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

Environment

Environment premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Rodeo rain stops feisty bucking bulls

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit...

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Horror bushfire threatening Mt Nardi...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

Games

Games The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

News

PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron Bay

by
31st Dec 2019 2:30 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

DAY one of Falls Festival Byron Bay is officially under way, with 20,000 punters expected to attend the popular event over three days.

As ever, the outfits are out there and people-watching is almost as much fun as band-watching.

Police are keeping a close eye on the situation, with sniffer dogs spotted around the festival grounds.

Some of the acts set to hit the stages over the course of the Byron Bay festival include Halsey (only Australian show), Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Peking Duk, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, John Farnham, Banks (only Australian show) and Parcels.

byron bay falls festival
Lismore Northern Star