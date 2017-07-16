21°
News

PHOTOS: Lismore business awards 'an evening of surprises'

Sophie Moeller and Claudia Jambor | 16th Jul 2017 1:13 PM
Winners of The Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards, Summerland Credit Union. Graeme Herne, Kelly Burns, Christina Emilio and Vicki Hunter with Rachel and Rodney Jenkins of Lismore Property Managers.
Winners of The Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards, Summerland Credit Union. Graeme Herne, Kelly Burns, Christina Emilio and Vicki Hunter with Rachel and Rodney Jenkins of Lismore Property Managers. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT was an evening of surprise winners and special awards last night with Summerland Credit Union winning Business of The Year at the 2017 Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards.

The much loved credit union took out three awards on the night, including the Employer of The Year Award.

In accepting the award, Lismore Branch Manager, Graeme Herne, praised the effort of his team saying the relationship shared between all the employees at Summerland was one of the keys to their success and service.

Summerland Credit Union chief executive, Margot Sweeney said yesterday: it was "wonderful to be recognised" by the Lismore business community.

She credited the big win to her dedicated team of staff and in particular their efforts to be the first financial institution open after the March floods to support the community, customers and those with other banks.

"I'm absolutely blessed I work with so many great people," Ms Sweeney said.

"It's not about competition its about the community."

 

Universal Medicine took out The People's Choice Award sponsored by The Northern Star and Lismore Echo.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It had not been an easy road, said Hayley Brown of Horn's Gas & Plumbing, who accepted awards for both Entrepreneur of The Year as well as Trade, Construction, Manufacturing & Trade.

"It was a matter of breast feeding and servicing brass fittings," she said. But it had all been worth it. She said she had nearly gone broke twice, did not know much about plumbing and had to refinance her home but "if you put your mind to it you can do anything".

Winner of the Excellence in Small Business Category, Sharon Restall, told the audience she had not prepared a speech as she had not expected to win an award, let alone two, and implored the community to "support small business".

"If I'd known, I wouldn't have left my husband at home with the babies. I would have insisted he come," she said.

But one of the most emotional accolades of the night went to Lismore Helping Hands. They won The Darcy Goodwin Community Service Award for the incredible part they played in the flood recovery.

Thomas George MP also gave an emotional tribute the The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its "outstanding contribution to the community" in month's since the flood.

Lismore City Council's Gary Murphy then presented LCCI president, Deborah Benhayon, with a NSW Government Community Service Award, signed by Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms Benhayon told The Northern Star she "was blown away" by the award and "had no idea it was coming."

2017 Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards

  • Business of The Year, sponsored by Lismore Property Managers - Summerland Credit Union
  • People's Choice Award, sponsored by The Northern Star and Lismore Echo - Universal Medicine
  • Entrepreneur of The Year, sponsored by Southern Cross University - Horn's Gas & Plumbing
  • Employer of The Year, sponsored by Tursa - Summerland Credit Union
  • Excellence in Social Enterprise, sponsored by LCCI - Realising Every Dream Inc
  • Excellence in Small Business, sponsored by NSW Business Chamber - Dalley Street Butchery
  • Young Business Executive, sponsored by Flawless Imaging - Melanie Serone
  • Start Up Superstar, sponsored by WIN television - Connect Accountants & Advisors
  • Workplace Safety, sponsored by Safework Australia - Tattersalls Hotel
  • Health Services, sponsored by LCCI - GSAC
  • Home Based or Online, sponsored by LCCI - Mr Search
  • Trade, Construction, Manufacturing & Innovation, sponsored by Norco Co-operative - Horn's Gas & Plumbing
  • Professional Services, sponsored by LCCI - Southern Cross Credit Union
  • Retail, sponsored by Lismore Business Panel - Lismore Toyota
  • Visitor Experience, sponsored by TAFE NSW North Region - The Pie Cart
  • Darcy Goodwin Community Service Award - Lismore Helping Hands
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore lismore business excellence awards northern rivers business northern rivers community summerland credit union

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lismore, we can do better than this

Lismore, we can do better than this

Gateway to Lismore should not be city's first impression

A bit of controversy in the name of hygiene

Don't let all the city's good work be compromised

Young Makayla is a star in LA

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill.

Lismore basketballer Makayla Greensill in winning team at US comp

POTHOLE EXPLOSION: Councils battle to fix roads after floods

WATCH OUT: A pothole on Richmond Hill Road that looks like Australia.

Councils filled more than 30,000 potholes in the past few months

Local Partners

Million dollar make-over for Lismore TAFE

THE campus was closed in May to conduct comprehensive air testing and hygienic cleaning to resolve the issue of mould.

One million in Federal funding to go to Albert Park

Kevin Hogan announces Federal Government funding of $1 million to develop a world-class baseball facility at Albert Park in Lismore.

Federal funding for Albert Park will bring big return to Lismore

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Friendship rescheduled for October

This year's Lismore Friendship Festival has been moved to October 1.

Disappointment when 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival was postponed

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

TWO decades ago, the world held its breath. From amid the devastation of the Thredbo landslide, came the faintest of cries for help.

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!