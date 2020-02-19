Photos, lies and fears: Dead teacher mystery deepens

A MAN charged with kidnapping Brisbane school teacher Anthony Stott hours before he was run down and killed by a semi-trailer has been denied bail.

The magistrate described the case as 'most unusual' with a 'significant air of mystery'.

Mark Frost and his partner Lauren Grainger were charged with holding Mr Stott captive on their northern NSW farm for up to six-and-half hours on Monday last week.

Police allege the couple tied the popular St Josephs Lutheran College French teacher to a chair and assaulted him in a farm shed on their Cudgera Creek property.

Anthony Stott was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1. Picture: Facebook

Mr Stott ran into the path of the semi on the Pacific Highway after either escaping the property or being released by his captors, police have alleged.

He had just returned from a trip to Peru and his silver BMW was found abandoned in the middle of the M1 before he was allegedly held captive by Frost and Grainger.

The crime scene at a Cudgera Creek property where Anthony Stott was allegedly detained by Mark Francis Frost and Lauren Claire Grainger. Picture: Scott Powick

During a failed bail bid by Grainger on Monday, Tweed Heads Local Court heard mobile phones photo were taken of a 'distressed' Mr Stott tied to the chair by his arms and neck.

She and Frost claimed Mr Stott entered their northern NSW farm armed with a knife and they tied him up and assaulted him to force a confession, according to court documents.

Mark Frost.

Frost, 46, and Grainger, 39, were charged with detaining Mr Stott in company with intent to obtain advantage.

Grainger was denied bail after magistrate Geoff Dunlevy ruled she might interfere with the recovery of missing evidence, including the chair.

Opposing bail for Frost, police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett said it was 'very clear that lies have been told' in relation to the missing chair and rope.

"Too much remains unclear at this stage for the defendant to be allowed into the community where he can interfere with this investigation," Sgt Lockett said.

Dashcam footage has shown Brisbane teacher Anthony Stott's BMW driving down the M1 before his death. Picture: 9 News

Mr Dunlevy said Frost had limited criminal history and it could be argued the alleged offence was 'most out of character'.

"This is indeed a most unusual case … one in which in it's present form, there is a significant level of mystery," he said.

However Mr Dunlevy said the allegations against Frost were serious and involved a 'high degree of violence', and the prosecution case was 'relatively strong'.

He said there were 'grave concerns' Frost could endanger community safety and interfere with witnesses and the recovery of evidence.

Frost was denied bail and ordered to reappear in court on April 6 for a mention.