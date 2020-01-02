PHOTOS: Fruity partiers make a splash for new year

HOUSE OF SPLASH: Hundreds of residents and visitors enjoyed Tropical Fruits' Pool Party as part of the New Year Festival organised by the Lismore LGTBIQ+ club.

TROPICAL Fruits members and visitors spent the first day of the new decade at the Lismore Memorial Baths enjoying the voice of Greta Thunberg.

Just after noon, DJs Funhaus (Damian Mack and Magnus) played a mix of Fatboy Slim's Right Here, Right Now that samples the speech Swedish teen Greta Thunberg offered to world leaders.

The mash-up opens with Thunberg's voice, delivering her blistering speech to world leaders about the climate crisis over the synth melody.

The sample of Thunberg saying "right here, right now" is used throughout the song.

Pool party attendees expressed their approval by running to the dancefloor or by dancing in the water.

From 1pm to 4pm, the music was in charge of Lismore duo Sommerville and Wilson.

The event included inflatables, a barbecue and plenty of fun from 10am.

Laura Pelazza, from Sydney, enjoyed the pool party with friends.

"It's my first time in Lismore and I'm loving it!" she said.

"I'm here for Falls but my friends convinced me to come to Tropical Fruits and I can't believe how much fun it is!

"Last night was one of the most friendly dance parties I have ever been to," she added.

An estimated 1200 people attended the pool party, which followed another successful New Years dance party at the Lismore Showgrounds, attended by thousands.

The theme of this year's party was 'Family', and it featured five Aboriginal drag queens (Nova Gina, Destiny Haz Arrived, Tyra Bankstwon, Nana Miss Koori and Jojo Zabo) besides Maude Boate.

A number of Lismore businesses joined in and welcomed Tropical Fruits festival attendees during the day, with the Civic Hotel featuring rainbow flags and other special decor on the day.