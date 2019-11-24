PHOTOS: Ewingar rises from ashes with fire benefit concert

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

THE crowd may have been disappointing but the acts weren't. Tex Perkins and Matt Walker's guitars singed the smoky skies at the Ewingar Rising concert at Ewingar Hall on Saturday night.

A stellar list of musicians played for free at the three-day event to raise money for the Ewingar community hit by fire for the second time in a matter of weeks. The constant presence of fires was felt by musicians who couldn't make to Ewingar.Dirtgirl creator Cate McQuillen said four fire trucks at Camira Creek near Whipore had saved dirtgirl world and her home that very day.