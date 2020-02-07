PHOTOS: Did we snap you at basketball?

STAR HOOPS: The talented members of the Lismore representative U14 Girls and U14 Boys basketball teams play a practice match to hone their skills.

BASKETBALL players were showing their form up and down the courts at the Lismore Basketball Stadium on Wednesday February 5.

The U14 Girls and U14 Boys played a practice match while the U16 Girls trained as part of the Lismore Storm Northern Junior League.

Afterwards the men’s teams which included the Mean Girls versus the Tomahawks and the Boogie Knights versus Fakers.

Whether you’re 8 or 88 there’s fun to be had with the Lismore Basketball Association. If you’re between grades 3-12 at school go along on a Monday and have fun at the Monday Junior Competition. Join a team with a friend and make plenty more along the way.

Kids who want to learn the fundamentals of basketball should go to the Aussie Hoops program. It’s a fun way to jump into basketball and learn some of the basics.

If you’re a bit older at heart or just want to play the game at a casual level you should try out the Mixed and Social Comps on a Tuesday evening.

The ever popular Men’s Comp is held on Wdnesday. It’s currently on the grow but more teams and individual players are always welcome.

They are currently on the lookout for more women to get a Women’s Comp up and running so feel free to shoot us a message on here and we’ll get back to you ASAP.

They’ve got representative programs, school tournaments and knockouts, opportunities to learn to coach and referee, and training opportunities.