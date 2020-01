Lewi, Mila and Archie Scott, with Juliann Scot from the Gold Coast. Juliann was visiting Evans Head for the Air show.

THE crowds were out on the weekend for the annual Evans Head air show.

Thousands poured through the gates of the Great Eastern Fly In to celebrate aviation and its rich history at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome.

With about 200 aircraft onsite, pilots wowed the crowd with their aerobatic displays.