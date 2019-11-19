PHOTOS: 13 new businesses which have opened in 2019

GRAND OPENINGS: It's been a big year for new business, with plenty of new businesses opening across the Lismore region in 2019.

IT'S been a big year for new business, with plenty of new businesses opening across the Lismore region in 2019.

Here are 13 of the LGA's newest businesses:

Stockpot Kitchen, Lismore

Earlier this year Bangalow's favourite barbecue joint The Stockpot Kitchen relocated their super-popular eatery to Lismore. Stockpot Kitchen is located at 133 Molesworth St, Lismore.

Petstock, South Lismore

With a store full of all of the treats, food and toys a pet could dream of, as well as an in-store groomer and DIY dog wash, Petstock in South Lismore is truly a pet's paradise. Petstock Lismore is located in the Home Consortium complex on the Bruxner Highway, South Lismore.

F-Fitness, East Lismore

The 24/7 facility offers "six squash courts worth of state-of-the-art equipment”, an outdoor training area as well as an upstairs fitness space. F Fitness is located at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore.

Just Like Home, Goonellabah

Just Like Home is a complete disability accessible overnight accommodation service in Goonellabah, specifically for children and young people living in or visiting the Lismore region.

Typo, Lismore

Typo is one of the Cotton On brands, and offers gifting, home wares, tech and travel accessories and stationery. It opened in April at Lismore Shopping Square.

Broadleaf Hemp, Rosebank

This agricultural coop grows hemp for food in Australia, as well as a special hemp-based horse feed.

Bright Eyes, Lismore

Bright Eyes' "new concept” lifestyle store focuses on hats and footwear as well as sunglasses and accessories. It opened in April at Lismore Shopping Square.

Lovemore Fermentary, North Lismore

This eatery opened in April and serves ferments, food, and coffee. Lovemore Fermentary is located at 59b Bridge Street, North Lismore.

F45 Lismore, Lismore

F45 Lismore offers their renowned group exercise classes to locals in a simple, effective and fun environment. F45 Lismore is located at 2 Carrington St, Lismore.

Peppers Kitchen, South Lismore

This new bistro sent food lovers mad with its mouth-watering and diverse menu. Peppers Kitchen opened in March at the South Lismore Bowling Club.

Rosetta Coffee Shop, Lismore

Tucked inside an art gallery, Lismore newest coffee shop has a Melbourne feel with a dash of Surry Hills. Rosetta Coffee Shop is located at 34 Union Street, Lismore.

Unplugged Games, Lismore

This gaming store opened in August, and offers a range of games and accessories, as well as board games. Unplugged Games is located at Shop 3, 132 Dawson St in Lismore.