David Hoffman, 49, Lismore, from Davids Health and Lifestyle Studio who is a finalist for the 2020 Australian Fitness Awards Personal Trainer of the Year.
News

Personal trainer in line for national fitness award

Jackie Munro
6th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
AS A former member of the Defence Force, personal trainer David Hoffman knows a thing or two about what it takes to stay fit.

Mr Hoffman, who studied to become a personal trainer after leaving the Defence Force due to injury, has been helping other people stay fit and healthy for more than 20 years and currently has his own business, David’s Health and Lifestyle Studio, in Goonellabah.

That experience, as well as his own success, has led him to be named as a finalist in the 2020 Australian Fitness Awards, nominated as the personal trainer of the year.

The 49-year-old said he was excited to learn of his nomination, and said the accolade was “great recognition”.

Mr Hoffman credits his expertise to the other fitness trainers he has worked with over the years.

“I’ve been lucky because there’s some really fantastic trainers in the local area that I’ve learned from,” he said.

Mr Hoffman believes what makes a great personal trainer all comes down to personality.

“It’s not just about ordering people what to do, and you have to listen and have empathy and an understanding of the client’s lifestyle,” he said.

He said for many people, getting personal training was about more than just fitness, and many often took it as a chance to have “me time”.

Held by the nation’s peak fitness industry body, Fitness Australia, the annual awards are the only national awards program dedicated to the fitness industry, including nine categories for individuals, businesses, community groups as well as two awards of honour.

The winners will be announced at the 2020 Australian Fitness Awards gala in Sydney on May 1.

Lismore Northern Star

