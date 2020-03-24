Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip
Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip
Politics

‘Personal reasons’: Lucy Turnbull exits Sydney Commission

by Anna Caldwell
24th Mar 2020 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lucy Turnbull will step down from leading the Greater Sydney Commission for personal reasons.

The state government made the announcement today, confirming that deputy chief commissioner Geoff Roberts will step into the role of chief commissioner.

In a statement, Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanks Ms Turnbull for her service.

Stepping down... Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip
Stepping down... Lucy Turnbull. Picture: Adam Yip

Ms Turnbull was appointed chief commissioner of the GSC in 2015, tasked by the NSW government to deliver strong strategic planning for metropolitan Sydney.

Key stakeholders have been informed the Premier will make an announcement at 9am.

CEO of the Committee for Sydney Gabriel Metcalf commended Ms Turnbull.

Lucy and Malcolm Turnbull at a Sydney dinner late last year.
Lucy and Malcolm Turnbull at a Sydney dinner late last year.

"Lucy has given a lifetime of public service to Sydney and set out a bold vision for the city as Chief Commissioner.

She has worked tirelessly to champion our city and is people and for that we should be grateful."

Originally published as 'Personal reasons': Lucy Turnbull exits Greater Sydney Commission

More Stories

editors picks lucy turnbull politics turnbull

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHUTDOWN: How our major employers are saving jobs

        premium_icon SHUTDOWN: How our major employers are saving jobs

        News CLUBS and pubs are working to try and keep staff on the books after the federal government announced nation-wide closures.

        Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open

        premium_icon Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open

        Education Explainer: Why NSW schools are still open despite COVID-19 crisis

        How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        premium_icon How to ensure your small business survives coronavirus

        Business Here are five key things to ask and act upon

        ‘Out of hospital beds in three weeks’

        ‘Out of hospital beds in three weeks’

        Health The “hockey stick” rise of coronavirus cases in Australia