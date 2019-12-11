Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PERSONAL BEST: Lismore para-athlete Malachi Canning, 13, won a bronze medal when he made a personal best in discus at the 2019 Australian All Schools National Championships in Perth on December 8.
PERSONAL BEST: Lismore para-athlete Malachi Canning, 13, won a bronze medal when he made a personal best in discus at the 2019 Australian All Schools National Championships in Perth on December 8.
News

Personal best wins Malachi’s medal

Alison Paterson
11th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"STOKED, I'm stoked."

When Lismore teen Malachi Canning heard he had won a bronze in the U16 Boys Discus at Australian All Schools National Championships in Perth on December 8, he was beyond excited.

Para-athlete, Malachi, 13, made a throw of 27.98m, which was also a personal best.

Malachi 13, also took a highly respectable 5th in the shot put the next day with a distance of 8.47m.

The Year 7 student from Blue Hills College said he was pleased with his performance at the championships.

His mum Anette Sky said the whole family is really proud of his achievements.

Since the age of seven, Malachi has shone at track and field events and as an active member of Lismore Little Athletics, he continues to be an excellent ambassador of the club.

In January Malachi was named the recipient of the Aboriginal Citizen of the Year award after he won gold for discus and claimed three personal bests at the PSSA State Athletics in Sydney in 2018.

In 2018, some of his achievements included: winning gold for discus and achieving three personal bests at the PSSA State Athletics in Sydney; winning a Premier's Sports Certificate for Athletics; competing in six events and winning six medals at the CIS State School Athletics in Sydney; competing in four events and winning four medals at the State Little Athletics in Sydney; being awarded a Newcastle Variety Hearts Scholarship for sport.

Malachi was named Lismore's Little Athletics Athlete of the Year 2017/18.

northern rivers sport para-athlete sporting achievements lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        premium_icon Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        News THE request had asked for the part-day local public holiday to occur from midday to 6pm.

        Investigation underway after horror fatal crash near Lismore

        Investigation underway after horror fatal crash near Lismore

        News NSW Police Media confirmed a fatality in head-on crash

        'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        premium_icon 'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        Crime Man in court on allegation he impersonated a firefighter.

        'Affordable' beauty salon opens with 'luxurious' offerings

        premium_icon 'Affordable' beauty salon opens with 'luxurious' offerings

        News FOR this business owner, third time’s the charm as she opens her ‘dream’ salon