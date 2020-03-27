80 wedding guests, staff exposed to coronavirus case

Queensland Health has issues a major public health alert after a person with coronavirus attended three popular Noosa venues.

MAJOR UPDATE: SUNSHINE Beach Surf Club has issued a statement about the venue's 80 guests and staff were exposed to a person who has since tested positive to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday afternoon, Queensland Health contacted the club as to a possible "low level risk" to patrons who attended the club on March 14 and 15.

The department sought information from the club regarding the layout of the venue, walls, dividers and bathroom layout.

Also the names and contacts of any staff that could have come into contact with this person, which the club willingly complied.

In the statement, the club said the following advice.

"On Saturday, March 14, a visitor to the region attended a wedding reception in our function rom," the statement reads.

"He/she also had lunch the next day on one of our desks between 12.30 and 2pm.

"Queensland Health has contacted all 80 of the wedding guests and none had reported illness.

"None of our staff have reported illness to us or the department.

"Queensland Health indicated that the wedding guests and relevant staff should self-isolate until Saturday, March 28 and monitor their health."



INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Health has issued a public health alert for the Sunshine Coast after a person visited three popular venues while infected with coronavirus.

The individual spent time at Noosa at three prominent locations from March 13-15 and is now being managed by the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

The person visited the following venues, while unknowingly infectious, at the following times:

Land and Sea Brewery: The Noosa Beer Company, Noosaville - Friday March 13 from 1-3pm

Sum Yung Guys Restaurant, Sunshine Beach Friday March 13 from 6.45-8.45pm

The Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club, Sunshine Beach - Saturday March 14, from 3.45-11.30pm and Sunday March 15 from 12.30-2pm

Queensland Health is calling for people who attended these locations during these times to monitor their health for 14 days from the listed dates, and see a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms.

"If you need to see a doctor, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and exposure so staff can prepare for your visit," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"While the risk is very low, some people also present could potentially have been exposed.

"There is no risk to anyone who has been to these locations before or after this period.

"Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 13 HEALTH."