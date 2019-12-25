Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HIGH FIRE DANGER: Temperatures are expected to rise and a State of Emergency has been declared across NSW ahead of weekend of high fire danger. Photo shows crews from the Kyogle RFS helping out at the Rappville bushfire.
HIGH FIRE DANGER: Temperatures are expected to rise and a State of Emergency has been declared across NSW ahead of weekend of high fire danger. Photo shows crews from the Kyogle RFS helping out at the Rappville bushfire.
News

Permits stilled needed, despite the rain

Alison Paterson
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Rural Fire Service reminds everyone that fire permits remain suspended across the Far North Coast and Northern Rivers areas.

This means residents are unable to burn piles of vegetation, grass or areas of bush.

Permits will not be available for general burning off until the region receive significant rain – somewhere around 150-200 mm across the whole area.

The RFS said while some rain is predicted over the Christmas period – unfortunately its not likely to be enough to change the permit situation.

fire permits northern rivers environment northern rivers fires
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        News The court heard he was an hour away from his home 40 minutes after his curfew.

        Award for man who saved Lismore from crazy ant invasion

        premium_icon Award for man who saved Lismore from crazy ant invasion

        News Almost two years after saving Lismore from an unseen enemy this keen eyed local has...

        Water alert lifted for two towns in the region

        Water alert lifted for two towns in the region

        News Residents can breathe a sigh of relief

        Man dies after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man dies after car crashes into tree

        News Student dies following single car crash.