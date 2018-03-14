Perch Creek band gets a hipster look for new album

TOURING: Perch Creek Band are a band of five musicians, four of whom are siblings who grew up on the Northern Rivers, playing pop/folk music.

ENERGETIC folksters Perch Creek are back with a mischievous new single Gold Shop, a thrilling car-chase of a track, out March 23.

Behind are their indie folk looks, Melbourne (and some international touring) has got these musicians sporting hipster looks.

The band was originally called the Perch Creek Family Jugband from Midginbil (the Perch Creek runs along the family property where they grew up) and started playing as young artists on Northern Rivers stages at the turn of the century.

They quickly became local favourites.

ON STAGE: The Perch Creek Family Jugband in 2011. Doug Eaton

Perch Creek is Camilla Hodgkins on keyboard and vocals, Lear Hodgkins on drums and vocals, Eileen Hodgkins on guitar and vocals, Christi Hodgkins on trombone, saw, harmonica and vocals and James Chandler on bass and vocals.

The band - based in Melbourne these days - has announced a hilarious, vintage-inspired music video clip to accompany Gold Shop, directed alongside Honey Editorial.

This single is the second taste of Perch Creek's new self-titled album, which is an eclectic and innovative collection of harmony-driven folk, evocative pop and offbeat soul, set for release on April 13.

To celebrate the album, the group will be heading out on a national tour that is bringing them home.

Perch Creek's bassist and token non-sibling, James Chandler, explains said Gold Shop is a serious groover.

"It's about (lead singer) Eileen's moustachioed male alter ego bemoaning the woes caused by his own alter ego (a shady female) who is committing crimes and getting him / her into big trouble. Are we confused yet?" he said.

"It was inspired by the multitude of gold 'souks' in the world's capital of bling, Dubai, where we spent a week performing at a shopping festival.

"It wasn't exactly Golden Plains but we managed to have a great time nevertheless."

Gold Shop is set for release on March 23, and Perch Creek will available through MGM distribution on April 13.