People steal the weirdest things, farmer wants Theresa back

Theresa the mannequin on a tractor has been stolen from Andrew McSweeney's farm near Mummulgum.

FOR two years Theresa has been sitting on an old tractor at the entrance to Andrew McSweeney's farm at Theresa Creek near Mummulgum.

The mannequin with her hand outstretched in a wave, went missing a few nights ago.

"We woke up this morning and she's gone," Mr McSweeney said.

"If anyone has seen her walking around please point her in the direction of home."

The farmer appealed for her return.

"If she did get stolen by chance, please don't abuse her. She's 67 years old, has 10 kids, 15 grandkids and six great grandkids. She has had both breasts removed with cancer, she had a hysterectomy 15 years ago and she has a wooden leg."

If you have Theresa, return her to her tractor on Theresa Creek Rd with no questions asked.

OTHER WEIRD THINGS PEOPLE HAVE STOLEN

Stealing semen

In early 2016, three tanks of bull semen were stolen from a truck parked in Turlock, California. And it wasn't just any sperm, but sperm from the cream of the crop belonging to the top 1 per cent (genetics wise) of the bull industry worldwide and worth an estimated $50,000.

Never enough Nutella

In 2017, five tons of Nutella were stolen from a parked truck trailer in Bad Hersfeld, Germany, a town more known for its spas and festivals than crimes. The heist equalled roughly $18,000 or 6,875 jars.

Robbery at glacial speed

A Chilean entrepreneur - armed with a refrigerated truck - tried to steal a glacier in 2012, with an eye on a small-business venture. He illegally took five tons of ice culled from Patagonia's Jorge Montt inside Bernardo O'Higgins National Park, which he planned to sell as "designer" ice cubes to bars.