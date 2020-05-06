People fined for ‘mainies’, house parties

People at who attended parties and bought food before doing 'mainies' have been fined by police for breaking COVID-19 restrictions this Labour Day weekend.

About 40 people were given coronavirus-related warnings across the weekend, but Inspector Damian Irvine said the three people who were fined continued to defy police directions.

Insp Irvine from the Country Patrol Group said the first infringement was given at Richmond.

"A lady was given multiple warnings over a number of hours and continually refused to comply and was given a ticket" Insp Irvine said.

Inspector Damian Irvine at the Mundingburra Police Station said a number of people were fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions over the long weekend. Picture: Evan Morgan

The second was a group of people driving around in a car. When police first stopped them, the group told officers they were "going to get food".

But the same car, which had four people in it, was stopped multiple times and finally one person was given an infringement notice when the vehicle was stopped on The Strand.

"Another was a party in a driveway, people were asked to comply with the direction, one person refused to and that person was given a PIN (penalty infringement notice). That was at an industrial area in West End," Insp Irvine said.

He said police were pleased with the public's behaviour as a whole, but warned people to continue to comply with police direction.

"The more we comply, quicker, it will be loosened up and we will be able to get back to normality," Insp Irvine said.

