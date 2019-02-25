Seedy massage parlour becomes selfie heaven

JUPITER, FLORIDA — FEBRUARY 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) A man who removed his clothes looks on at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. Mr. Kraft was caught up in a law enforcement operation in South Florida that netted hundreds of johns over the past two weeks

The seedy prostitution joint where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was allegedly a customer is now a favorite tourist destination - for the team's haters.

Dozens of people lined up Sunday to take selfies at the now-shuttered venue, with many saying they were there to revel in Kraft's fall - because they despise the Patriots.

"I am a Jets fan, so I'm here to take a picture," said a man who identified himself as Steve S., 51, vacationing from his Port Jefferson, LI, home.

"It's so sad - you're reading all this stuff, and Kraft was contributing to all of this," Steve added, referring to the human-trafficking that authorities said was going on at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Selfie-seeking lawyer Rachel Mazzarella, 34, of Florida admitted, "Spending a long time in Boston and not being from there, I have a long animosity towards the Patriots," adding that it was "amusing he was caught this way, but it's also highlighting the issue of sexual exploitation."

Fans just want to have fun.

Brock P. of Jupiter said, "I can't believe how many morons like me are here taking a picture."

"Now this place is a historical site, it's a tourist attraction - everyone wants a picture."

Several people shouted "Kraft cheese" as they posed for photos, and an elementary-school-aged child was overheard telling his mom, "If I were you, I wouldn't walk over to the day spa, you know what's been going on in the news."

Jupiter Police announced Friday that they had two video recordings of Kraft, 77, engaging in sex acts inside the strip-mall massage parlor between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22. He was identified along with 25 other suspected johns, including billionaire Boston hedge-funder John Childs, 77; golfer Johnny DelPrete, 29 and former Citigroup president John Havens, 62.

Kraft faces two counts of misdemeanor soliciting a prostitute - which carries a maximum 60 days in jail and $500 fine for a first-time offense. He has not been arrested, and a warrant could come Monday, according to CBS.

Kraft has denied any wrongdoing.