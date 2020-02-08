Pedestrian trapped, girl critical as wet roads take toll

Five people have been injured, two critically including a 13-year-old girl, in a horror crash between a bus and car in southwest Sydney.

The accident, which occurred in wet weather about 11am on Memorial Ave, Liverpool, was a confronting scene for emergency services on arrival, said NSW Ambulance Inspector John Brotherhood.

"This is a horror crash on our wet roads today, with multiple patients in critical conditions. It was mayhem when paramedics arrived on scene," Insp Brotherhood said.

The crash at the T-Way intersection on Memorial Ave Liverpool. Pictures by TNV

On arrival, paramedics found three people trapped inside a sedan crumpled in front of the bus.

A male driver was able to free himself, but the two female passengers - 13-year-old girl and a woman in her 60s - were trapped inside for close to an hour, Insp Brotherhood said.

Fire and Rescue NSW cut the roof off the car, impacted from both the front and side, to free the two passengers.

"It was confronting, very scary and I couldn't imagine what was going through the mind of the young girl trapped in the car," he said.

The girl suffered fractured legs, pelvis and facial injuries and is a critical but stable condition. The older woman suffered multiple injuries and is also in a critical condition.

They were taken to Liverpool Hospital, while the male driver, also in his 50s, was transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

Three people were trapped inside the smashed car including a 13-year-old girl. Picture: TNV

Two passengers on the bus, a 14-year-old boy and a woman in her 40s, were also hospitalised in a stable condition.

A crash investigation unit is at the scene and both drivers will undergo mandatory testing.

An hour later, a 48-year-old woman was lucky to escape serious injury after being trapped under a car at Guildford Park.

The woman became trapped after a car collided with two parked vehicles, She sustained potential spinal injuries and is in a stable condition.

CareFlight’s Rapid Response Helicopter landed in Guildford Park after a woman became trapped under cars following a crash. Picture: CareFlight

CareFlight's Rapid Response Helicopter attended the scene and Fire and Rescue personnel worked to extricate the woman, who was taken to Westmead Hospital.

With rain and wild weather conditions intensifying this weekend, authorities have urged drivers to be extra cautious.

"These wet conditions on our roads are unprecedented and have the potential to be life-threatening," Insp Brotherhood said.

"It takes one single thing to go wrong and your vehicle can become a weapon. Look after each other in these conditions."