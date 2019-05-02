Menu
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash

by Ally Foster
2nd May 2019 12:55 PM

A PERSON has been killed and another has been injured after being hit by a cement truck in Sydney this morning.

A man and a woman aged in their 80s were walking near the intersection of Albany St and Willoughby Rd in Crows Nest when they were struck by the truck.

The incident took place at around 11.30am, with emergency workers rushing to help the pair.

The woman died at the scene.

The man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with cuts, abrasions and possible limb trauma.

Police have also taken the male truck driver in for mandatory testing of drugs and alcohol.

Emergency crews are on the scene and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

