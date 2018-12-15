'Peace' of our hearts

New Choices students reveal the mural as part of the Youth Frontiers community project where the added a feature in The Quad in Lismore.

A NEW mural full of meaning has brought a riot of colour to the Lismore Quad.

The mural, painted on plywood, is the result of months of work for 17 local teenagers and was unveiled on December 5.

YWCA's Alexia Keskerides said as part of the Youth Frontiers program, participants were required to come together on a community project, which led to partnering with New Choices students to create the mural.

"We could've done anything and we discussed all these different ideas and issues,” she said.

"They then decided to do a mural with something that means something to both the kids and the community, and here we are.”

Ms Keskerides said while 17 teenagers contributed to the mural, there was a core team of eight youth directly involved in the project.

Nateasha Ryan, 16, was one of those teenagers and said it was a "cool” thing to participate in.

"We decided to do an artwork on Lismore and what it needs, and we decided to focus on peace because we really need more peace in this town,” Nateasha said.

"When designing the mural we put in a tonne of symbols of peace such as peace signs, doves and lots of nature, as well as something that we all wanted and liked, such as sports and cool designs.”

Camilla Vacchiano volunteered her time with the teenagers to help provide guidance and advice, and said creating the mural was "plenty of fun for them”.

"The kids had lots of different ideas. It started out very broad before we came together to make something we all really liked,” she said.

"The kids got really creative and the end result is incredible.”

The New Choices/Youth Frontiers mural will be on display at The Quad for a short time. Alexia Keskerides

Youth Frontiers is the NSW Government Youth Mentoring Program targeting young persons aged 12 to 16 who have the capacity to benefit from youth mentoring that focuses on leadership and civic engagement in order to build life skills and self-confidence by working collaboratively with their mentors and stakeholders to undertake a community project that makes a positive difference in their local community.

The New Choices program works with students who do not attend school on a regular basis, guiding severely disengaged students into educational pathways in order to improve their literacy, numeracy and social skills by providing an alternative to mainstream education.